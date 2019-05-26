|
Barbara Marie (Kovach) Zidarevich
Thousand Oaks, CA. - BARBARA MARIE { KOVACH } ZIDAREVICH , 96, of Thousand Oaks , CA passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home with family at her side. Barbara was born in Battle Creek, MI on December 4 ,1922 to George and Mary { Margeton } Kovach. Her Mother died when she was 7 years old and her Father worked out of state . She was raised by her loving Godparents, Franceska and Imbro Martinovich . She attended St. Philip School in Battle Creek. She worked at the Battle Creek Sanitarium, Mutual Club, Kellogg's and Post. In later years alongside her husband Steve, she worked at Steve's Grocery and the Blue Danube Lounge. She married Steve F. Zidarevich on April 26 ,1947 in St. Philip Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church in Westlake Village , CA , previoulsy she had been a long time parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Battle Creek, as well as a lifelong member of Croatian Fraternal Union , Lodge # 533 in Battle Creek. Through her love for her Croatian heritage , she helped her husband Steve with the International festivals on the downtown mall , various Croatian dances and many bowling tournaments . She enjoyed dancing, bowling, baking, and in her later years playing the " lotto ". She also with her love of dogs devoted many hours to crocheting various blankets and afghans for the local humane society, along with her local St. Jude Catholic Church charities. Barbara's outgoing personality , memories, and love of her heritage will live on with her surviving daughters, Patricia K. Zidarevich & Ann M. Zidarevich both of Thousand Oaks, CA. She loved her large family along with all of her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Steve F. Zidarevich, parents , George and Mary Kovach, sister, Katherince Casto and brothers John, Frank, Mickey , Tommy , and Steve Kovach. She was also preceded in death by her beloved Godparents, Franceska and Imbro Martinovich , sisters Theresa Komarck, Mary Ann Weaver, Emelia Blazekovic, and brothers , John, and Steve Martinovich. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4:00 p.m. and 6 to 8:00 p.m., at the Richard A. Henry Funeral home in Battle Creek for visitation. A rosary will be recited at the Richard A. Henry Funeral home at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral Home. Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery mausoleum. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 26, 2019