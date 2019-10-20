Services
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
229 Collier Ave.
Battle Creek, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
229 Collier Ave.
Battle Creek, MI
Beatrice A. "Bea" Dobos

Beatrice A. "Bea" Dobos

Battle Creek - Beatrice A. "Bea" Dobos, age 94, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, October 19, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 229 Collier Ave., Battle Creek where the family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Haven of Rest, St. Jerome Catholic Church, or the Salvation Army.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
