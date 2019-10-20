|
Beatrice A. "Bea" Dobos
Battle Creek - Beatrice A. "Bea" Dobos, age 94, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, October 19, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 229 Collier Ave., Battle Creek where the family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Haven of Rest, St. Jerome Catholic Church, or the Salvation Army. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Bea may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019