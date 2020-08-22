1/1
Benjamin LaFever Sherriff
1977 - 2020
Benjamin LaFever Sherriff

Saline and Hickory Corners - Benjamin LaFever "Ben" Sherriff, 43 of Saline, MI; passed away peacefully at his beloved Gull Lake with the lapping of the shoreline at his doorstep.

Ben was born January 18, 1977 at Community Hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan the son of Robert Craig "Skip" and Susan Elizabeth (Busch) Sherriff. Ben grew up in Hickory Corners and was a 1995 graduate of Gull Lake High School. He received his Associate's Degree from Columbus State University, after attending Heidelberg College and The Ohio State University.

He was employed as part of the management team at Sherriff-Goslin Roofing Company.

Surviving are his father, Skip Sherriff of Gull Lake; half-brother Matthew Clark; his second family; The Martins, C. Mack & Rose Martin of Hickory Corners, Andrea Martin of Hickory Corners & Emily (Ara Aprahamian) Martin of Bloomington, IL. Ben was preceded in death by his mother, Suzie on February 13, 2003.

Ben will be remembered as life of the party and everyone's friend.

A private service will be held for Ben on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Yorkville Cemetery at Gull Lake. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Ben's favorite place was Gull Lake and to honor his memory, the family requests donations be made to the Gull Lake Dam: gulllakedam.org.

Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Richland Chapel. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
9170 East D Avenue
Richland, MI 49083
269-629-6022
1 entry
August 22, 2020
Please know that our love and prayers are with you all as you work your way through this sad time.
Kalli & Steve Inman
Friend
