Bennie Drain
Battle Creek - Bennie Gus Drain, 93, of Battle Creek, Michigan transitioned from this life to be with The Lord on Wednesday, Dec 25th, 2019 at The Heartland Rehabilitation Center of Battle Creek, Michigan. Bennie was born on December 25th 1926 in Thomaston, Georgia. He accepted Christ at an early age, and was ordained as a Deacon in Thomaston, Georgia. He was the seventh of 11 children of Oscar and Mary Alice (Blackman) Drain. Bennie was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Mae (King) Drain and son Frank Andrew Drain, his parents Oscar and Mary Alice Drain; sisters and brother, Sallie Bloodworth, Arthar Mae Mann, Estella Brown, Lucy Harris, Gussie Gibson and Pastor Bennie James Drain.
Bennie was an active member of the Bethlehem Temple Church of Battle Creek, MI. He attended Thomaston Training School. His first job was working at the Thomaston Movie Theatre. Bennie married the "Love of his Life" Eula Mae King on June 30, 1946. In 1948 Bennie and Eula transitioned to Battle Creek, Michigan for better opportunities, and raise a young family.
Bennie served for a few years in the Army National Guard in Fort Custer, Michigan and on July 16, 1959 he received an Honorable Discharge.
In the mid-1970s, he retired after 20 plus years of service from Post General Foods Cereal as a line Factory Worker. After his retirement, he held various jobs. He was a Cafeteria Food Service Employee of Battle Creek Public Schools, School Crossing Guard, and a Part-Time Employee of Kellermeyer Services.
Bennie was a family man. He cherished family time, by cooking and hosting family dinners at his home. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his siblings. He was a great storyteller and enjoyed retelling stories of his childhood. Bennie was highly respected and loved within the community, and was one of the oldest members of his church family. His favorite song was "There Will Be Peace in the Valley For Me". Bennie enjoyed a good laugh, Old Western TV Shows, his independence, and believed in living life to the fullest. He was a cheerful giver and his Motto was "It is more blessed to give then receive".
Bennie leaves to cherish his memory a son Bennie (Johnnie) Drain, Jr. and three daughters Tricia (John) Cunningham, Minister Kristena (William) Howard and Charlene Drain; Grandchildren, Bennie Darnell Drain, Tiffiny (William) Griffin, Frank Sedrick (Melodie) Drain, Mark Drain, Eric Drain, Dr. Dionne Cunningham, Chaz Cunningham, Arbrey Drain and Jeremy Drain; Great-Grandchildren, Breon Drain, Amani Muhammad, Maliha Muhammad, Marquez Drain, Marah Drain-Davis and Marquan Drain-Davis, Malajah Drain and one Great-Great Granddaughter Manhiya Drain-Davis; Brothers, John (Fannie) Drain and Leon (Mattie) Drain; Sisters, Mary Ann (Clyde) Ferrell and Willie Mae Dowd along with a number of nieces and nephews and two special children Lue Gray and Rosa Mobley.
A Home-going Service will be held Friday, Jan 3, 2020 at the Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service.
Family Hour from 11 am - 1200 noon and the service will start promptly at 12:00 noon, Pastor Michael S. Eubanks from Bethlehem Temple Church will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to The Bronson Cancer Care Center.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019