Battle Creek - Bernadine Marie Kelly, age 93 of Battle Creek, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born July 7, 1925 in Battle Creek, Michigan the daughter of James Percy and Gladys L. (Hughes) Watkins. A 1943 graduate of Lakeview High School, she worked at the Kellogg Company for several years. On February 27, 1948 Bernadine was married to Martin G. Kelly who preceded her in death on November 30, 2014. She was also preceded by her brother Donald J. Watkins, sister in law Barbara Watkins and brother in law Rex Cooper. Bernadine was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, was a Deaconess, member of the memorial fund committee and XYZ Club. She was also a member of the Christian Homebuilders and Michigan Bell Pioneers Club. She enjoyed square dancing, sewing, camping and family time. She is survived by her daughter Sue (Tom) Rose of Battle Creek; three sons: Mark (Laura) Kelly of Athens, Gregg (Martha) Kelly of Battle Creek and Al Dixon of Coldwater; sixteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sister Mildred P. Cooper of Battle Creek; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Lakeview Baptist Church, 601 Riverside Drive with Rev. Adam Metzger officiating. Interment will follow at Beckley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to Lakeview Baptist Church or Autism Speaks. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 14, 2019