Bernice Alvera Stiemsma
Dowling - Bernice Alvera Stiemsma, 84, of Dowling, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Stone Ridge Assisted Living in Bellevue, MI. She was born August 29, 1935 in Almena, WI the daughter of Bernhart "Ben" and Alma (Thorbeck) Koser. Bernice and her family moved to Battle Creek in 1936. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School and continued her education at Argubright Business College, graduating in 1955. She married Gerald Stiemsma in 1956 and raised 4 boys. Bernice worked as the Elementary Secretary at Pennfield Central School and retired in 1997 after 23 years of dedicated service and enjoyment. She was also active as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, sang in the St. Paul Choir, and enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Bryan (Mary), Bruce (Julie), William (Dollie), and John (Nicholene) Stiemsma; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Sunday from 5:00-8:00 PM. A private family burial will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI with Rev. Larry Gorlitz of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating. Memorial tributes may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019