Bertha G. Amtower
Sister Lakes - Bertha G. Amtower of Sister Lakes MI, formerly of Homewood IL and originally from Battle Creek MI, passed peacefully on December 30, 2019 at age 90. She was the loving wife and business partner of the late Harold H. Amtower; beloved mother of Dennis Amtower and his wife Jane, Dr. Kenneth Amtower and his wife Sherry, Cathy Beatty and her husband Chuck, and Judy Amtower; cherished grandmother of Heather Amtower, Sarah Amtower, Nicole Settles (Seth), and Krista Beatty (James); great grandmother of three; sister to Mary, Barbara, Violet, the late Martha, and the late Leslie; and a treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. Bertha had a very successful career in mastectomy prosthetics at her and her husband's business, AAA Prosthetics and Orthotics, Inc. in South Chicago Heights. Bertha was well known by family, friends, and her community for her loving kindness and her eternal devotion to Jesus Christ.
Services will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Berrien Center Bible Church at 8830 M-140, Berrien Center MI 49102. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Berrien Center Bible Church.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020