Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Bertha's life story with friends and family

Share Bertha's life story with friends and family

Bertha L. Paul



Bertha L. Paul 78 passed away on Monday, June 8th 2020 in Portage, MI. Visitation from 11am-12n on Saturday, June 20th and Services begins at 12n at Whitley Memorial Chapel 319 Main St. Battle Creek, MI.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store