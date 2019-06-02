Bertice W. "Bert" Miller



Battle Creek, MI - Bert, 96 years, ten months, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 25 after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of nearly 75 years, Marian E. (Paeske) Miller, daughter Lynn Miller, and daughter Jean (m. George) Wells, both of Battle Creek, and son Kurt Miller, (m. Judith) of Bay City, Michigan. He also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Miller, his parents William and Marian (Corey) Miller of Green Bay, Wisconsin, sister Joyce Jahn of Fish Creek, Wisconsin and grandson, Chad C. Wells, and great-grandson, Kieffer G. Johnson of Battle Creek.



Bert was born in Oconto, Wisconsin and graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1940. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in September 1942 to serve in WWII. Bert and Marian were married June 1, 1944, after which he rejoined the U.S. Army, where he served with distinction in France, Germany, and Austria from September 1944 until February 1946. He earned a Bronze Star for bravery and was part of the forces freeing the Landsberg concentration camp in southern Germany.



Bert worked for the Green Bay and Western Railroad and the Kellogg Company in their traffic and rate divisions, retiring in 1984. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed golf, travel, politics, and watching his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's many activities.



Bert will be cremated and a small service for family and close friends will be held June 6th at 11:30 AM at Farley Estes & Dowdle Funeral Home, 105 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017. Friends may pay respects to the family beginning at 10:30 AM. Final internment will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 11:30 AM at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI with the United States Honor Guard and the Fort Custer Honor Guard bestowing full military honors. In place of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bert's memory to Talons Out Honor Flight, P.O. Box 280, Portage, MI 49081



Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Bert may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary