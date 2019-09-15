|
|
Betty Ann (Rohrbacher) Mercer, 99 of Battle Creek passed away September 12, 2019 at the Heritage Assisted Living. Betty was born August 26, 1920 in Buckland, Ohio the daughter of Clarence A. and Edith Opal (MacDonald) Rohrbacher. As a child, growing up in the Depression, her family relocated to various locations in Ohio and Michigan as employment directed. Her family eventually ended up in the Columbus, Ohio area, where Betty was a 1939 graduate of Bexley High School.
Betty Ann Rohrbacher was united in marriage to George Carl Mercer on May 1, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio. George was WWII veteran and served in the United States Air Force as a pilot and aviation instructor. In 1955, Betty and George moved their family from Indiana and made their home in Battle Creek. Betty was employed as a records clerk for Security National Bank and Comerica Bank, retiring in 1986. After retiring, she worked for her son, Kent at Galesburg Village Drug.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, George on November 26, 1989.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan Ann (Mike) Raimondi of Mesa, AZ; two sons, George D. "Cappy" (Beverly) Mercer of Battle Creek, Kent A. (Laura) Mercer of Portage; two grandsons, John D. (Audrey) Mercer of Normal, IL, Mark V. Mercer of Oak Park, MI; and two great-granddaughters, Ellie and Maggie Mercer. In addition to her husband, Betty was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Betty attended North Avenue Church of God, where she volunteered in the Food Pantry, Children's Tutoring Ministries and other church activities. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society. She was an avid reader, very politically astute and a volunteer for the Calhoun County Republican Party. During her younger years she enjoyed roller skating, visiting family relatives during the summer and viewing movies. Betty enjoyed riding with George on his motorcycle, knitting, attending dance recitals and sports activities of her children and grand-children. Betty created many situations which provided much laughter and many memories for those who knew her.
Friends will be received 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. A funeral service to celebrate Betty's life will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at North Avenue Church of God 1079 North Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49017. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Personal messages for the family may be placed at
www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019