Betty E. Stocken
Battle Creek - Betty E. Stocken, 91, of Battle Creek passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born April 2, 1928 in Oradell, NJ the daughter of Ira and Sadie (McCarty) Webster. She married Donald W. Stocken on June 7, 1947 in Battle Creek. She attended Battle Creek Public Schools, graduating from Battle Creek Central in 1946. Betty started her working career at Sears and was employed there for 8 years. Betty continued her career at Comerica Bank for 17 years until retiring in 1986. She enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends. She loved to sew and read and was a great cook. Betty was known for many special family traditional dishes. Together with husband Donald, they traveled via a 5th wheel trailer over most of the United States and Canada. They enjoyed various trips to Europe, China, Australia, New Zealand, and even took several Caribbean Cruises. During their retirement years they resided at a summer cottage that they built in northern Michigan on Loon Lake. In the winter months you could find Don and Betty at Rio Valley Estates in Weslaco, Texas.
She is survived by her children, Susan (George) Forrester and Donald G. (Sarah) Stocken; grandchildren, Tara Forrester, Steven (Joselyn) Forrester, Blayne Frey, Shauna Stocken and Courtney (Andrew) Woodruff; great grandchildren, Hayven Baarson, Dakota Frey, and Trey Forrester; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Debbie Frey; brothers, Del, Pete, Leon, and Perry Webster; and her sister, Frances Belanger.
A private family burial will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Battle Creek, MI. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020