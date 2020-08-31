Betty Jo Rice
Battle Creek -
November 6, 1928 - August 27, 2020
Betty Jo Rice, 85, of Battle Creek, passed away at her home, on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Betty was born on November 6, 1934, to the late John and Sarah (Penny) Parrott in Soddy, Tennessee,
On January 24, 1955, she wed Arnold R. Rice at a ceremony in Angola, Indiana. Betty Jo worked for Consolidated Packaging for over 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and playing with her grandchildren. Betty was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, as well as a woman of great faith and a longtime member of The Potters House Church in Battle Creek.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray Rice; parents, John and Sarah Parrott; and siblings, Millard Parrott, J.W. Parrott, J.C. Parrott, Ruby Walker, Dorothy Carter, Mary E. Parrott (infant), Reba Smith and Imogene Chadwick.
Betty is survived by her children, Jimmy Rice of Battle Creek and Judy (John) Keeler of Battle Creek; grandchildren, John Keeler of Battle Creek, Jason (Ashley) Keeler of Kalamazoo, and three great-grandchildren, Camryn, Kendall and Liam. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and countless hearts she has touched.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at The Potters House Church, 226 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek with Pastor Mark Hopper officiating. An hour of visitation will be held prior to the service. Burial will follow at Floral Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to The Potters House Church.
Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.