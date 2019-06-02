|
Betty Lou (Green) Jacoby
Sherwood - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Betty Lou (Green) Jacoby, age 92, announces the passing of our dear mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, neighbor and friend on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at North Pointe Woods Pineview Assisted Living in Battle Creek, MI.
She was born December 31, 1926 in Battle Creek, MI the daughter of Raymond Alton Green and Eleanor (Nijak) Green.
Betty worked as a supervisor in quality control at Kellogg Company for 28 1/2 years until her retirement in 1983. She also had worked for the Camp Fort Custer Px, Westin Biscuit Company and Walgreens.
She married Richard Kenneth Jacoby on April 11, 1944 in Angola, Indiana; however he passed away Oct 11, 2008.
Betty enjoyed knitting, golfing and bowling. She was a member of the Kellogg 25 Year Club, Bedford Chapter #471 Order of Eastern Star, and was a Past Matron of the White Shrine #24, and she was a volunteer at the Battle Creek Health Center Auxiliary. She was a member of Maple United Methodist Church.
She attended schools at Brownlee Park, southeastern Junior High and Battle Creek Central.
Betty is survived by her daughter: Eleanor M. & Robert Smith of Battle Creek, MI; her daughter: Linda L. Jacoby Kuhse of Galesburg, MI; her son: Richard M. and Khrystyne Jacoby of Battle Creek, MI; six Grandchildren: Todd Smith, Troy Smith, Shelley Sidnam; Patricia Spencer; Michael Kuhse, and Jessica Lynch; and 25 Great Grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her father in 1951, her mother in 1980, her husband: Richard on October 11, 2008; three brothers: Charles Ray Green Feb. 15, 1957; Stanley Roy Green in Dec. 18, 2008; Russell Lewis Green Oct. 19, 1967; sister: Marian Louise Roberts 2013; a stillborn girl: Pauline Esther Green in 1922; her son in law Joseph Kuhse on Oct. 15, 2013; her grandson: Gregory Thomas Kuhse on October 11, 2015.
Visitation will be held Tuesday morning June 4, 2019; from 9:00 until service time of 11:00 AM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. The funeral service is starting at 11 AM with Pastor Mark Lipscomb of Pathway - a Wesleyan Church, Lake Odessa, MI officiating. Burial will follow at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens, Emmett Township, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to: North Pointe Woods Nursing Staff, 700 North Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49017. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 2, 2019