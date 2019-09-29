Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for Beulah Hankey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah Marie Hankey


1925 - 2019
Beulah Marie Hankey Obituary
Beulah Marie Hankey

Battle Creek - Beulah Marie Hankey, 94, of Battle Creek died peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, September 25, 2019 at the Heritage Assisted Living. She was born in Battle Creek on April 4, 1925, the daughter of Leslie A. and Mary G. (James) Fisher and graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1943. Beulah furthered her education at Kellogg Community College, and was employed six years at U.S. Register Co. in the Accounting Department and retired from Sears in 1983 after more than 20 years of service in the Auditing Department.

Beulah married the "Love of Her Life", George W. Hankey at the First Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek on August 14, 1949; he preceded her in death on January 26, 2013. She is survived by her son, Michael K. (JoAnn) Hankey of Arizona; daughter-in-law, Arlene Hankey of Bellevue; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Beulah was also preceded in death by her son, Steven R. Hankey; a great-granddaughter, Madison Hankey; a brother, Leslie Fisher; and a sister, Marilyn Becoske.

Beulah was a member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1949. She was a former volunteer at the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility, and an active volunteer at the V.A. Medical Center since 1989. Beulah was a member of the American Legion Post #298 Auxiliary and the V.F.W. #7956 Auxiliary. She enjoyed counted cross stitching, reading, cooking, bible study, and her volunteer work.

The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care where a memorial service to celebrate Beulah's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Patricia J. Weatherwax of First Presbyterian Church, officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the First Presbyterian Church, Battle Creek in memory of Beulah would be greatly appreciated. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Beulah may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
