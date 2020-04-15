|
|
Beverly Lou (Bennett) Sears
Battle Creek -
Beverly Lou (Bennett) Sears, beloved wife of the late Clyde W. Sears Sr., peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Charleston, SC. She was born in Battle Creek, MI on June 14, 1930 to Corinne (Huyck) and Alton Bennett. She was a 1948 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. She and Clyde Sr. were married on March 6, 1949 and were happily married for 49 years.
Beverly was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Senior and Son, Clyde W. Sears Junior.
She is survived by her son, Dale A. (Michele) Sears of Charleston, SC; granddaughter, Jessica M. (Tyler) Curtis and great-granddaughter, Kensington Curtis of Kalamazoo, MI; sister, Lin Bennett and her husband John Lazarus of Kingston Ontario, Canada; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
A private grave side interment will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. A Christian Funeral Service for family and friends will be scheduled at a later time.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carter May Senior Living. Please visit charitiessc.org or mail to 1660 Ingram Road, Charleston, SC 29407.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020