Billie Ickes
Battle Creek - Billie Mae Ickes (Stout) passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 with family at her side. She was born to Hardy and Beulah (Verble) Stout on July 30, 1929 in Battle Creek. She graduated from Battle Creek Central in 1947. On October 2, 1948 she was united in marriage to Robert (Bob)Ickes at First Presbyterian Church in Battle Creek. Billie was a stay at home devoted mother to her children. After her children were grown she worked as a secretary at the Kellogg Bird Sanctuary and the Kellogg Biological Station. In 1970 she began working as a secretary in her husband's business Rose, Ickes and Pratt, which later became R. William George Company. Billie and Bob retired to Fairfield Glade, TN in 1992 where they both were very involved in tennis playing singles and doubles in the TN Senior Olympics. In 2016 Billie moved to her daughter's home in Strongsville, OH and in October, 2018 she moved into Vitalia Senior Residences where she remained until her death.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son William, her brothers Aaron, Paul and David Stout and her daughter-in-law Gloria Ickes.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Shoens (Rob), of Strongsville, OH, sons Robert Ickes of Kalamazoo and Guy Shanta (Linda) of Gilbert AZ, sisters Anna Rae Waltman and Glenna Bateson, and sister-in-law Elaine Drikakis all of Battle Creek. She was blessed with grandchildren; Todd, Sarah, Joshua, Emily, Ashley, Amy, Christy Jo, Misty, Bethany, Dusty, Charlie and Taylor, many great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service officiated by Pastor Bob Arbogast of Celebration Fellowship in Ionia, MI with be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday June 15, 2019 at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, 223 Bedford Rd. N. Battle Creek. The family will greet friends on that day beginning at 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Private interment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Billie's memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 22730 Fairview Center Rd, Suite 100, Fairview Park, OH 44126, or to the . Arrangements by Bachman Hebble Funeral Service 269-965-5145. www.bachmanhebble.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 11, 2019