Blanche Frank



Sun City/Bluffton, SC - (Nov. 16, 1928 - August 3, 2020)



Blanche Frank passed away peacefully in her Sun City home. Blanche was born and raised in Chicago. She graduated from Roosevelt HS, earned her Bachelor's in Chicago and Master's at Western Michigan University. She was married to Sheldon Bennett Frank in 1951 and was widowed in 1974. Blanche was a classical pianist, a respected educator at Harper Creek Middle School, active in sports, politics, Temple Beth El community in Battle Creek, Michigan and Temple Oseh Shalom in Bluffton, South Carolina.



Survivors include Allen Kupfer, her loving partner with whom she spent the last 25 years both in Chicago and in Sun City where she was active in the Democratic Club, Book Exchange, Community Theatre and many other clubs. Other survivors are her children Curtis Frank, Hope Frank-Nicklin and grandchildren Sasha and Dylan Frank.



Blanche will be laid to rest in Battle Creek Michigan August 14. Rabbi Ken Kantor will lead a virtual Shiva ceremony on zoom that afternoon. A celebration of life tribute to Blanche will be held in Sun City in September.



Donations in Blanche's memory may be made to Temple Oseh Shalom, PO Box 3935, Bluffton, SC 29901.









