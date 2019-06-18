|
Bobby Prater
Olivet - Bobby James Prater, age 72 of Olivet passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Marshall under the loving care of his family and Oaklawn Hospice. He was born December 17, 1946 in Albion the son of Clyde and Clora (Risner) Prater of Olivet.
Bobby was a 1965 graduate of Olivet Community School; he then joined the National Guard and served honorably until he was discharged due to an auto accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down. Bobby also went to Trade School where he studied small engine repair. He enjoyed model cars, old cars and was known to his sisters as their Hero.
Bobby is preceded in death by both his parents, an older brother, Clayton and infant sister, Mandy Faye. He leaves to cherish his memory 5 sisters: Thelma Burkwalt of Olivet, Jerlene Prater of Marshall, Lois Prater of Springport, Emma (Terry Cords) Damron of Olivet, Janice (Steven) Jackson of San Antonio and several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Bobby's family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5-8PM at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion. Services to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, June 21st at the funeral home at 1PM with Pastor Allen Henson officiating.
Burial will be at Hunt Cemetery in Clarence Twp.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 18, 2019