Bonita Mae Wright
Bonita Mae Wright

Battle Creek - Bonita Mae Wright, age 85, passed away November 21, 2020 at Reflections Assisted Living in Battle Creek, MI. Bonita was born January 19, 1935 in Big Rapids, MI, the daughter of late John and Charlotte (Todd) McLean. She graduated two years early from High School and began her college studies, receiving her BS degree in Pharmacology from Ferris State University. Bonita was employed as a pharmacist throughout the years working for many pharmacies, including the Drug Shop in Battle Creek. She was the first female president of the Calhoun County Pharmaceutical Association, and was a member of the Westwood Church of Christ (now Grace Harbor Church). Bonita especially enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

In 1955, she was united in marriage to Paul L. Wright, who preceded her in death in 2016. Surviving are two sons, Steven (Patty) Wright and Scott (Dolly) Wright; three granddaughters Amber Wright, Courtney Wright and Brandi Williams; several special friends and cousins.

Private graveside services will be held in Mt. Ever-Rest Memorial Park South in Kalamazoo, MI. Memorials in Bonita's memory may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Kalamazoo, MI. Please visit Bonita's personalized web page to sign her online guest book and leave a message for her family at: https://www.langelands.com




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
