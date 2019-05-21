Bonnie Kay (Walker) McKeever Peck



Bellevue - Bonnie (Walker) McKeever Peck, age 65, passed away at home, May 19, 2019, with family by her side.



In her final days, she was taken care of by Olivia and Eric McKeever, Oaklawn Hospice and various other relatives.



She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, May 16 1954 and was a 1972 graduate of Pennfield High School. Bonnie worked at Meijer Thrifty Acres for over 30 years.



She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Walker and uncles, Ralph Hoover, Maynard Walker and Donald Walker. Her first marriage ended in divorce giving her three sons, Scott (Jennifer) McKeever, Chad (Jennifer) McKeever and Eric (Olivia) McKeever. Her second marriage to Stuart Peck gave her stepdaughters, Shelley (Paul) Peck Cole and Kristy (Cameron) Peck Johnson. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; her mother, Marjorie Walker; her sister, Donna Norman; her brother, Robert (Rose) Walker, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



She was an active member of Pleasantview Family Church. She went to Kenya, Africa on mission trips which she enjoyed very much. Bonnie collected salt dips, quilted, and loved watching birds. She was an avid horse lover, 4H leader, and, above all, enjoyed her family.



Bonnie's family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Battle Creek. A funeral service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be officiated by Pastor Steve Olmstead at Pleasantview Family Church 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019. Committal and interment will be held at Banfield Cemetery, following a luncheon at the church.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pleasantview Family Church Mission Trips, 2601 Lacey Road, Dowling, MI 49050. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary