Battle Creek - Brian A. Martinovich, age 61, of Battle Creek, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. He was born December 24, 1958 in Battle Creek, Michigan the son of Steven Paul and Roseann (Myers) Martinovich. Brian graduated from St. Philip Catholic Central High School in 1977 and was the Homecoming King his freshman year. He had worked at Newman's Market, United Steel and Wire, and retired from Post in 2014. He was also a volunteer firefighter for Battle Creek Township for several years. Brian knew everyone and everything happening in Battle Creek. He was always "paying it forward". Breakfast at Lux and lunch at JB's Whiskey were regular stops for him. Brian is survived by his brother: Tim (Kristie) Martinovich; niece: Kelly (Lewis) Cooper; three nephews: Dennis (Deana) Martinovich, Kipp (Holly) Podlewski and Tim (Marisa) Martinovich II; eight great nieces and nephews: Zachary, Riley, Brandon, Jessica, Copelin, Maelin, Leelin and Pax; his four legged nephew: TrayTray and too many good friends to list. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother: James A. Martinovich. Funeral services to celebrate Brian's life will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with Minister Josh Hydrick officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Brian's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence or Girls on the Run of Calhoun County. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020