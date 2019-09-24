|
|
Brian E. Roe
Athens - July 23, 1949—September 18, 2019
Brian E. Roe, age 70, of Athens, Michigan died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Brian was born on July 23, 1949 at Community Hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan to Merle "Mike" H. Roe and Elizabeth "Betty" E. (Ewing) Roe. He resided in Climax, Michigan and attended Climax-Scotts Schools through his junior year. In the summer of 1966, his family moved to Stevensville, Michigan and he graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1967. Brian played football for both schools while in high school. He attended Lakeshore Community College until he returned to the Climax area in 1968 and began employment at Clark Equipment Company, Battle Creek, Michigan.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force on June 4, 1968 during the Vietnam War. His basic training was at San Antonio AFB, Texas. He then was sent for training in Denver, Colorado followed by orders for Eglin Air Force Base, Fort Walton Beach, Florida. A TDY Assignment sent him to Kunsan AB, South Korea in 1970 for five months. From May 1971 until May 14, 1972, he was stationed at Udorn Air Force Base, Thailand as a Weapons Mechanic/Weapons Maintenance Supervisor. He had obtained the Rank of SSGT/ E-5 before his discharge from the USAF and returning home to Michigan.
He married Connie Barnebee on June 14, 1969 at the First Congregational Church in Battle Creek, Michigan. The service was officiated by The Reverend William Hastings. Brian and Connie met on February 19, 1966 in Grayling, Michigan at the Explorer-Coed Winter Sports Weekend. This was an event held for Boy Scouts and Camp Fire-Horizon Girls. There was a Saturday night dance where each person was given a numbered ticket; you then had to find the other person with the same number, as this was your partner for one dance. The "dance" was a success, as Brian and Connie celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary this year with their family in Nashville, Tennessee.
Brian was employed as a welder at The Clark Equipment Company from 1968 until the plant closed in 1987; The Kellogg Company from 1987-2000; and retired from The Calhoun County Road Department where he worked from 2000-2009.
Brian enjoyed a life time of hunting, fishing, and trap shooting. He had many enjoyable hunting and fishing trips over the years with friends and family. He always delighted in watching the deer and other wildlife roam around his property and was always excited for the opening day of any hunting season. He enjoyed sharing his favorite hunting spots with family and friends. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and Athens VFW Post 5319 and served as a Trustee for the post. He was a 38-year-member of the Climax American Legion Post 0465.
Community involvement included being a member of the Athens School Board, serving on the Athens Township Planning Committee and Board of Review and being a Hunter Safety Instructor and an NRA Shotgun Coach for the Fudd Dusters Shotgun Sporting Team at Climax American Legion Post. He was a ten year member of the Fort Custer National Cemetery Honor Guard—Friday Squad (2008-2018). When his children were attending school he coached summer T-ball and Little League softball. He was a member of the Athens Athletic Boosters, part of the "chain gang" for the football games, and helped with measuring at track team events. He read weekly with students at Beadle Lake Elementary for two years. Additionally, helped with the Athens Fire Department annual Homecoming chicken barbeque fundraiser and worked to identify and include all local Veterans that served in the military to be included on the Veterans Memorial Monument Wall in Athens. He also enjoyed demonstrating flag folding to several elementary school students at Factoryville Christian School and Beadle Lake Elementary for Veterans Day.
Brian is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Connie; their children; Eric (Keri) Roe of Athens; Amy (Jeffrey) Chichester of Athens; and Angela (Isaac) Rapson of Battle Creek; five precious grand-daughters; Sophia and Phoebe Rapson of Battle Creek and Sarah, Katelynn, and Emma Roe of Athens. He also leaves behind his only brother, Jeffrey (Barbara) Roe of Hartford and their nine children and grandchildren; Lyle (Ty Law) Roe of Hawaii; Justin Roe of Holland, MI; Allyson (Bob) Jenkins (Genevieve & Waylon) of Buchanan; Jacob (Amy) Roe (Micah, Henry & Helen) of Brighton; Bethany (Chris) Gessinger (Carson & Jackson) of Niles; Victory (Tim) Woodall (Heidi, Conner & Aiden) of Benton Harbor; Isaiah (Samantha) Roe (Logan, Wesley, Grant, & Abigail) of Watervliet; Levi (Marissa) Roe (Harrison, Luke, & Wyatt) of Hartford; Kenneth Roe of Watervliet.
Also surviving are: Uncles; Mahlon Roe of Climax and Harry (Peg Wilson) Roe, Jr. of Kalamazoo; Aunts-in-laws; Jean Barnebee of California and Mary Jane (Barnebee) Walkley of Battle Creek; Sister-in-laws and brothers-in-law; Ann & David Peck of Marshall; Barbara & Randy Spottek of Mason; and Albert M. & Julie Barnebee of Athens; Nephews and Nieces; Emily Cain & son Sullivan of California; Jacob (Christine) Cain & children Elyse & Andrew of Illinois; Matthew (Terriann) Spottek & children Ashley and son Quinn; Brock (Kaylee) Spottek, Lindsey, and Madalyn Spottek of Michigan; Diana Spottek of Eaton Rapids; Joseph (Michelle) Barnebee of Climax & children Cody Barnebee of Ohio & Emily Barnebee of Battle Creek & their mother, Kim Pope; Michael (Teresa) Barnebee & children Julia and Sarah of Burlington; Lisa (Shaun) Carr & children Gavin, Leyvi, & Raylyn of Athens. Brian's cousins; Dan (Robin) Roe, Jack Roe, Roger Roe; William (Sue) Graham; Leslie Ann Banghart; Craig (Logan) Roe; Karen (Jim) Robertson; Heidi Reschner; Hayden (Yuy) Roe; Kevin (Brenda) Hunt; Charlotte Pierce and their families. Cousins-in-law; Marilyn Lapham, Kazuko Smith, Linda Beauchamp, Virginia Smith, Bob (Gloria) Mowry, Bill (Liz) Mowry, Eileen Mowry, Diana (Fred) Peterson, Richard (Edith) Javery, Arthur (Dixie) Javery, Sharon Javery, Jill (Butch) Jorgenson, Jim (Kathy) Barnebee, Janis Steeves, Charles Maile, James Maile, Nancy (Gene) Johnson, James (Bonnie) Baker, Susan (Bob) Weston, Sally Bailey, Tom (Liz) Haines and their families; many Ewing/Seaman cousins. Brian leaves a multitude of dear friends and neighbors.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents; Mike and Betty Roe; Father & Mother-in-law; Moses T. and Marie M. (DeKilder) Barnebee; Grandparents; Harry and Ethel (Hoskins) Roe; Franklin Benjamin Ewing; Edna (Wright) Ewing Shugars and step-grandfather Homer B. Shugars; Aunts & Uncles; June & Wesley Graham; Arlene Roe; Bernard & Phyllis Roe; Esther & Dudley Hunt; Joann Roe; Seymour & Gertrude Smith; Carl & Katholine Mowry; Oliver & Margarette Javery; Albert J. Barnebee; Paul & Genevieve Maile; Merl & Geneva Lammers; Clyde & Kathy DeKilder; Herb and Glenna Haines. Cousins-in-law; Rovelle (Connie) Smith; Durward Lapham; Rolland Smith; Jere Beauchamp; Maxine Mowry; Larry Javery; Janie Javery; Clifford Steeves; Marie Maile; Linda Baker; Edwin DeKilder; Mary DeKilder; William Bailey; Brother-in-laws; C. William "Bill" Cain and John Card.
Family was very important to Brian and he wrote this message about a year ago to his children and grandchildren to be included in his obituary:
I have had a great life watching my family grow. I have three great children, they have three great spouses, and I have been blessed with five beautiful grand-daughters. I received a kidney from my son in 2009 and all the family was there to support me in my recovery. My dear wife and I could not be more proud of our family whom we love very much and for always.
Please join his family on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Lighthouse of Athens—Event Hall, 310 South Capital Avenue, Athens, Michigan for a luncheon and a "Time for Remembering Brian".
The family requests no flowers. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations or to a charity that is dear to your heart.
Athens Township Fire Department
130 East Burr Oak Street
Athens, Michigan 49011
University of Michigan Kidney Transplant Clinic
Taubman Center, Floor 1, Reception G
1500 East Medical Center Drive, SPC 5364
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109-5364
Athens VFW Post # 5319/Memorial Fund
120 Veterans Drive
Athens, Michigan 49011
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019