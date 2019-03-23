|
Bruce Birdsong
Galesburg - Bruce passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019, surrounded by his family and his beloved cat, Tuffy. Bruce was born in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was the son of Howard and Lulu (Huff) Birdsong. Bruce worked for United Parcel Service for 33 years, retiring in 1996.
Bruce enjoyed working in his garden in the summer. He loved to play his guitar and banjo. His other enjoyments were riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and Whizzer cycle. He was very talented in woodworking, creating wonderful folklore pieces that his family will enjoy for years to come. He enjoyed going for walks with his cat, Tuffy, and spending time with his family, partaking in various activities. Bruce was a quiet, kind, gentle and fun man, who loved his family and the simple things in life.
Bruce was united in marriage to Neola (Lollie) Ruiter on April 19, 1969. He is survived by Lollie and his two daughters, Tanya Raab and Monica Birdsong-Debrot.
In accordance with his wishes, a private service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to honor Bruce's memory are welcome to do so by donating to either Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan or the .
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019