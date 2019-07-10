Bruce E. Payne



Battle Creek - Bruce Edward Payne, 90, of Battle Creek, went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 8, 2019. He left his earthly home of over 60 years for his Heavenly home to rejoin his loving Wife, Family, and Friends who have gone before.



He was born January 23, 1929 in Battle Creek to the late, Beatrice M. (Bradshaw) Payne and Russell H. Payne. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1947 and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corp. Following his service to our country, he returned to Battle Creek to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Vivian Marie Culp, whom he married on June 19, 1949. They enjoyed a life of devotion to God, each other, their family and friends.



Bruce was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Vivian Marie (Culp) Payne. He is survived by their five children and spouses, Bruce T. (Shelly) Payne, Cynthia Richardson, Janice (Terry) Honeycutt, Marjorie Croteav, and Brian (Deborah) Payne, their Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great Grandchildren and brother Ralph Payne.



Bruce attended and was a member of Fort Custer Christian Assembly as well as a prior member of First Assembly of God. He had been in service to his church by setting communion, being an usher, camera man, and door greeter as people arrived for services. He enjoyed his fellowship with the Men's Promise Keepers Group. Bruce was a Royal Rangers Leader for the Assemblies of God for many years. He was a member of F.F.A., a master gardener, and volunteer gardener at Leila Arboretum and the Historic Bridge Park. He enjoyed dressing and playing the part of a clown at the school festivals for Wattles Park Elementary.



Bruce was a well known scroll saw artist and loved all types of woodworking. He loved to spend hours reading and writing poetry. He enjoyed camping, canoeing, wilderness training, going to their second home up north by Higgins Lake and being outside for any reason at all. Bruce was a devoted backyard gardener who always shared the bounty of his harvest with family and friends.



To all who knew him, he was a humble, Godly man, and provider, protector, leader and pastor to his family. His guidance, wisdom, and direction will be missed by all.



Visitation will be held at Baxter Funeral service, 375 W. Dickman Road on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. The funeral service will be held at Baxter Funeral service, 375 W. Dickman Road on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00AM with Rev. Robert G. Muirhead of Fort Custer Christian Assembly Officiating. Internment will take place at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to: Hospice Gideon International, Habitat for Humanity- Battle Creek, or a . Arrangements by Baxter Funeral & Cremation. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 10, 2019