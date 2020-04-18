|
Bruna "Bea" Shaffer
Battle Creek - Bea (Bruna Meacci) Shaffer, age 97, of Battle Creek, passed away on April 18, 2020, at Northpointe Woods in Battle Creek. Bea was born on May 27, 1922 to Silvano and Natalina (Bonfanti) Meacci in Battle Creek.
She is survived by two sons, Maurice (Beverly) Shaffer of Ceresco, Dennis (Sandra) Shaffer of Battle Creek; one daughter, Burneta Sue Crawford of Scottsdale, AZ; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild as well as several nieces and nephews. Bea was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 66 years, Maurice M. Shaffer; sister Georgina Miller; adolescent brother, Giordano Meacci; and infant sister, Annunziata Meacci.
Bea grew up on Angel Street in Battle Creek where her family owned a grocery store. This is where she met her husband, Maurice. After marriage, she lived in several Michigan locations as well as in Florida prior to settling in Battle Creek. Bea worked at several area grocery stores including National Tea and the Big "D".
Bea attended Baseline Methodist Church. She was a Life Member of Bedford Chapter #471 Order of the Eastern Star. She will be remembered fondly for her delicious canned jams, jellies, pickles and her delicious pies which she lovingly shared with family and friends.
Due to recent government regulations, a private family service has been held and a public celebration of Bea's life will be held later in the year when it is safe to gather again. It is suggested that contributions in Bea's honor be made to Baseline Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #471, or a . Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Bea may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020