Bryan Ronald (Clayborn) Clutter
Marshall, MI - Bryan, age 55, part of Clayborn & Sons Excavating in Marshall, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 at his residence from apparent heart attack.
A private, family graveside service was held in Oakridge Cemetery, Marshall and The Rev. Anne Schnaare, Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church of Marshall, officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bryan's honor may be directed to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Bryan's family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020