Services
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Clutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Ronald (Clayborn) Clutter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan Ronald (Clayborn) Clutter Obituary
Bryan Ronald (Clayborn) Clutter

Marshall, MI - Bryan, age 55, part of Clayborn & Sons Excavating in Marshall, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 at his residence from apparent heart attack.

A private, family graveside service was held in Oakridge Cemetery, Marshall and The Rev. Anne Schnaare, Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church of Marshall, officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bryan's honor may be directed to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Bryan's family.

Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Bryan may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now