Burrel Foster Stults
Battle Creek - Burrel Foster Stults, 83, of Battle Creek died peacefully at home, with family at his side, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 just 2 days shy of his 84th birthday.
Burrel was born on November 27, 1936 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Foster Alvin and Alma Janie (Ward) Stults. At age 4 his family moved to Johnstown Township where Burrel attended the one room King School through the 8th grade. He recounted that King taught him how to teach as he evolved into the "teacher's assistant" as the years passed. He went on to graduate in 1954 from W.K. Kellogg Consolidated Agricultural High School of Hickory Corners, MI. During high school, he lettered four years in baseball as a catcher, earning him the nickname Yogi (after the famed Yogi Berra) from his best and lifelong friend, Denny Gabriel. During his senior year he was selected for a Co-op scholarship from the Kellogg Company which enabled him to attend Northwestern University and gain work experience at the Battle Creek Plant and the Central Engineering department through his college years. During university he proposed to his high school sweetheart, Deanna, and they were married December 29, 1956 in the Miller Chapel at the First Congregational Church in Battle Creek. He continued to commute to school and Deanna remained in Battle Creek and worked to support his efforts. In 1959, Burrel received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Northwestern and went on to complete his licensure as a Registered Professional Engineer in 1968.
His early years with Kellogg involved designing and installing cereal making equipment, including assignments in Memphis and Omaha. In 1966 he joined the Process Development Division where he helped create innovative equipment and systems for food production. His innovations in puffing technology (Kellogg's Froot Loops, Kellogg's Corn Pops) are still being employed today. His career progressed from creating technical solutions to managing teams of creative engineers and food developers, but his ideas were always welcome when novel problems arose. His final role with the company, Senior Director of Worldwide Technology Programs, allowed him to share his technical knowledge and mentor his leadership style on Kellogg's global stage. Ever the teacher, this was a role he enjoyed and cherished.
In 1992, after 33 years, he retired from the Kellogg Company but continued as a community contributor. In 1995, fulfilling a dream of his, he was appointed as a trustee of the Battle Creek Heritage Foundation. The foundation was tasked to create, build and operate what became the Cereal City USA, Inc. The 45,000-square-foot space featured a range of exhibits with information about the company, its history, and its products. Burrel composed much of the verbiage on the various displays. The venue closed in 2007 and now houses the Battle Creek Math and Science center.
Burrel was also active in the Boy Scouts, earning the Silver Beaver Award for his service. He served on the Pennfield School Board for 10 years, several as its President. He also served as trustee for the Pennfield Zoning Board of Appeals.
Service in his church, was one of his greatest priorities. He and Deanna joined the Pennfield Presbyterian Church in 1962, which, appropriately, was meeting in a one room schoolhouse at that time. He contributed in every hands-on, stewardship and leadership capacity, other than pastor, over the ensuing years. Significant events were the construction of the fellowship hall in 1967 (to replace the one room schoolhouse) and the current sanctuary in 1985. For many years, he also served as Moderator of the Cabinet on Congregational Strategy and Development for the Presbytery of Lake Michigan. He remained devoted to the church and its members, still serving as an Ordained Elder at the time of his passing.
In his "spare time", Burrel managed to design, model and build his unique and beautiful retirement home at Fine Lake and he became an accomplished woodworker, spending many productive hours in his favorite basement woodshop retreat. He built a Mini-Most hydroplane, and his furniture creations adorn the homes of all family and many friends. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing.
Surviving are his wife, Deanna; three children, Dennis (Susan) Stults of Shelbyville, Christine Cope of Battle Creek, Dean (Pam) Stults of Apex, NC; 10 grandchildren, Jason Cope, Cassie Cope, Ellen (Gary) Kluck, Andrew Stults, David Stults, Carolyn Stults, Molly Stults, Emma Stults, Danielle (John) Neely, Shae (Chris) Kurtz; five great-grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Jameson, Ben, Jacob and a nephew, Jim (Charlene) Perry. Burrel was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Lois Perry and grandchild Charlie Foster Stults.
Family may not be present, but friends may pay their respects to Burrel from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Due to recent regulations, those attending are limited to a maximum of 25 persons; social distancing and masks are also required. A private service to celebrate Burrel's life will be officiated by Rev. Annemarie Kidder at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/485644730
or you may also view it on the Farley Estes & Dowdle Funeral Home Facebook page. Committal and entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Battle Creek Community Foundation via the Burrel and Deanna Stults Family Fund or to his beloved Pennfield Presbyterian Church. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
