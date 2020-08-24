Byron J. "Mac" McDonald
Battle Creek - Byron J. "Mac" McDonald, 87 of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020. He was born July 27, 1933 in Passaic, New Jersey to John B. "Mac" and Joan (Litwan) McDonald. He is survived by his children: Michael J. McDonald, Kelly A. McDonald and Stephen P. McDonald all of Battle Creek and was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Nancy A. McDonald and his parents. Mac graduated from Lakeview High School in 1951 then attended both Notre Dame, St. Bonaventure, and Western Michigan University. He was the quarterback and defensive end on the1950 Lakeview High School football team that went 9-0. From 1953 to 1955 he served in the U.S. Army. Upon his honorable discharge he worked at the Kellogg Company for 19 years and was active in the union. Mac was very involved in politics. From 1974 until 1989 he worked for the State of Michigan as an Administrative Assistant, Senate Appropriations Committee Administrator and Special Assistant Senate Leader. He also served on the Calhoun County Labor Council, Calhoun County Mental Health Board for 12 years, Substance Abuse Council, Calhoun County Health Board for 14 years and the Calhoun County Commission. Mac loved to travel with family. He loved the Jersey Shore and his family's Long Beach Island, New Jersey home where he bodysurfed in the ocean. He enjoyed going to the beach every spring break at Cocoa Beach, Florida and every summer visiting South Haven. He enjoyed many concerts at W.M.U. and locally of the Gold Company, Jazz concerts and Post Band Concerts with his wife and son Mike. Mac loved sports. He watched his son Steve both play and coach. He was a 60 year plus Notre Dame Football season ticket holder and a lifelong Notre Dame football fan. He also refereed Saturday St. Philip football games with Jim Hayes as well as sponsoring and coaching a baseball team. Mac's other love was spending holidays with family and his food. Handmade perogies, New Jersey hoagies, chilidogs, White Castle sliders, peanut butter and sweets were his favorites. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.