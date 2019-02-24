|
C. Richard Swank
Athens - C. Richard Swank, age 81 of Athens, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. He was born in Cass County, Michigan on April 12, 1937 the son of Claude and Lenore (Underwood) Swank. After high school he attended Michigan County Normal Training School and became a teacher at the Volinia School, and where he coached eight-man football. He was married to Patricia E. Lewis on March 21, 1959 in Cassopolis. Richard later worked as a mechanic at Boyers in Union and for Park Estates in Dowagiac. He enjoyed woodworking and remodeled the family home and built several campers for friends and family.
A job change took Richard and his family to Salina, Kansas where he supervised the production of Eldorado Motor Homes. Four years later the family returned to Michigan, settling in Athens. Richard was active with the Athens High School Athletic Boosters, running the Bingo fund-raising program and the Youth Council. He worked for the local John Deere dealer and ultimately opened his own shop where he worked until retirement. Even in retirement he continued to do mechanic and carpenter work for friends as a hobby and remodeled his retirement home at Oliverda Lake. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and travel.
Richard is survived by two sons, Keith and Kevin Swank; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and by his brother, Ron Swank all of Athens. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his wife, Patricia in 2015.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at the Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon with Pastor Fred Goebert of the Factoryville Bible Church officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sherwood Cemetery. It is suggested that memorials be directed to the Athens Community Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019