Cameron Scott Stouder



Born 10-12-60



Cameron was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Cameron passed away unexpectedly 10/14/2020. He is survived by his wife Tammy Stouder, children, Levi and Andrea Stouder, parents, Cliff Stouder, and Shirley Carr and his eight siblings. He will be missed by family, friends, coworkers and each person he met during his time with us. Cameron was a proud union member of Local 355 where he retired after 26 years. Cam was a man you could count on and call for anything, just don't call him late for dinner. He would have your back through thick and thin. He was a family man to his core. The family hopes his spirit will always be free on the trails watching over us. Always be grateful for what you have, everything changes so fast. Nothing will be the same anymore. I will always love you forever my Cameron, you are and will always be the love of my life. A memorial will occur on October 31st, 2020 at American Leigon 298 located at 228 N 20th St, Battle Creek, MI from 4pm-close. Please come to celebrate the life of Cameron with his family and friends.









