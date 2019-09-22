|
Captain Roy E. Carver, SC, USN
Marshall - Captain Roy E. Carver, SC, USN (Ret) age 84, died September 13, 2019 at Maplewood of Marshall. Born in Washington DC, he attended the University of Edinborough Scotland and graduated from George Washington University. Roy came from a military family. His stepfather William E. Futchik, USAF (Ret) is interred at Arlington National Cemetery. His brother Roger Carver is a 20 year USN veteran. Roy's last tour of duty was at the Federal Center in Battle Creek. After his retirement he joined the Kellogg Company.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Shirley; siblings Roger (Patty) Carver, Anita (Dale) Latham, Billie Aukschun; children Scott (Kendra) Carver of Haiku, HI, Sandra (Rob) Hamberg of Windermere, FL, Sharon (Greg) Schuler of Southborough, MA; 5 grandchildren (Alex,Meghan and Zach Hamberg, Andrew and Thomas Schuler); 2 stepchildren and 4 step great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law Audrey Clarke; special nieces Darlene (Jack) West and Ardel Clarke all of Oakville, Ontario, Canada; and cousin, Louise Schramm.
Roy was a member of First Presbyterian Church Marshall. He was a longtime guide at the Honolulu House sharing his love of history and Hawaii.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Oaklawn Hospice.
Services will be held at Kempf Funeral Home, 723 US HWY 27N, Marshall, MI on Monday, September, 23, 2019. The family will greet friends from 1pm-3pm, followed by a 3pm service. Roy will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church Marshall and Marshall District Library. Friends and family may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019