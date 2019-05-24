|
|
Carl Alexander Proch
Battle Creek - Carl Alexander Proch, 96, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at
Lakeview Assisted Living, where he had lived since 2012. He lived a good, full and Christian life and was ready to meet his Savior and join his wife, Norma, their son, Eric, Carl's second wife, Virginia, his brother, Roland and his parents, Alexander and Louise (Doering) Proch.
Carl was born December 4, 1922, in Wymore, NE. He graduated from Pierce High School in Pierce, Nebraska in 1940. He attended two years of classes at Northwestern University in Chicago with the School of Commerce. During World War II (1943), he enlisted in the US Army. While stationed at Ft. Campbell, KY, he auditioned and was selected to play Baritone in the Army Band. He was a PFC and served in Europe as an automotive supply clerk. He was honorably discharged in 1946 having earned a Good Conduct Medal. Over the next 60 years, he attended Army Band reunions all over the country.
After his discharge, Carl moved to Chicago. He met Norma Marie Kretzmann, where they both were members of the Lutheran Choir of Chicago. In June, 1951, they were married and in 1954 moved to Grand Rapids, MI. The couple had three children, Linda, Eric and Andrew.
After Norma's death (1971), Carl moved to Battle Creek, MI. He continued his love of music. He sang in the church choir for 17 years and was a member of the SPBSQSA Barbershop Harmony Society in Grand Rapids and Battle Creek for 30 years. Carl married Virginia Baechler in 1987; who passed in 2006. Together they traveled to many Elder hostels around the country. He loved learning new things and traveling, along with gardening, photography and playing chess with anyone he could find. He took pictures of 83 Michigan Court Houses and 77 of the 112 Michigan Lighthouses. He made a poster of the State of Michigan and inserted these pictures in the appropriate counties. He then traveled the State and today most every state court house has the poster exhibited.
He was on the Board of Education and Board of Trustees of St. James Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, served as a Board of Lay Ministries at Immanuel Lutheran in Kalamazoo and most recently sang in the choir for 17 years at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Carl was a founding member of the and on the Board of Directors for Camp Concordia. Carl worked in sales positions and owned and operated his own painting supply company until he retired in 1999.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda M. (Dale) Brown, of Lake Wales, Florida, Andy M. (Judy) Proch and daughter-in-law, Linda Langholz-Proch, of Grand Rapids and step sons, Andy (Laurie) Woods, Robert Clem, both of Battle Creek and Gordon Woods of TN; three granddaughters: Susan Brown, Rebecca Thayer of Charlotte, NC and Allison (Chris) Shelton of Clewiston, FL; Four grandsons (who all carry on Carl's love of music), David (Nicole Gauw) Huffman, Matthew Proch, Brandon Proch, all of Grand Rapids and Ryan Proch of Mountain View, CA; four great-grandchildren; Lauren & Leah Shelton and Ryan and Reagan Thayer. Carl's four step grandsons: Christopher (Danae) Langholz; Benjamin (Jennifer) Langholz; Jack and Tim Langholz; sister-in-law, Ruth Proch and nephew Russell Proch of Savoy, IL, Fred (Vi) Keske of Elmhurst, IL and his best friend and brother-in-law, Ivan St. John.
With family out of town, we need to express our deep appreciation to Ivan, who for the past 6 years has assisted with transportation, played chess with him and been there as a true friend.
The family offers a special thanks to the many that cared for dad, both at Lakeview Assisted Living and Hospice of Southwest Michigan.
A Celebration of Carl's Life will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 with visitation from 10 AM until 12 Noon, Funeral Services to begin at 12 NOON at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 349 Capital Avenue NE with Pastor Larry Gorlitz officiating. Burial committal services will be held in Grand Rapids, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12 NOON at Fairplains Cemetery, 2056 Diamond Avenue NE with military honors provided by the Kent County Veteran's Honor Guard and Pastor Glenn Schaeffer officiating. Memorial tributes may be made to: Camp Concordia in Gowen, MI, the or the . Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, 223 North Bedford Road, Battle Creek, MI. 269-965-5145
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 24 to May 26, 2019