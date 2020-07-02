Carl Kris Angelo
Battle Creek - Carl Kris Angelo, 88, of Battle Creek died peacefully at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
A service will be held outside the chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery for Carl at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/event/147654
. A gathering to celebrate Carl's life will be held later after the COVID Pandemic. If you attend the service we ask you practice social distancing and wear a mask if possible. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care.
