Carl Kris AngeloBattle Creek - Carl Kris Angelo, 88, of Battle Creek died peacefully at home with his family at his side on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.A service will be held outside the chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery for Carl at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/event/147654 . A gathering to celebrate Carl's life will be held later after the COVID Pandemic. If you attend the service we ask you practice social distancing and wear a mask if possible. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care.Personal stories or messages for Carl's family may be placed at http://tributes.com/obituary/show/Carl-Kris-Angelo-108489265