Battle Creek - Went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. Carlo was born on June 24, 1926, in Fanna, Italy, the son of Giomaria and Maria (Maddalena) Zanetti. He has been a resident of the area since 1955 coming from Fanna, Italy. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In Bourmouth, England in 1954, he was united in marriage to Edda Furlanis who preceded him in death in 2014. Carlo was a partner at Battle Creek Tile for 30 plus years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved playing cards with his boys every day and the boys loved taking him to the casino for the great buffet and some Blackjack. He loved his work and was a true artist at his craft. He cherished and loved his boys so much. Surviving are sons, Ricky and Marco Zanetti; 2 grandchildren, Monica and Antonio; brothers, Dick (Ginger) Zanetti and Bruno (Judy) Zanetti. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Maria Teresa Zanetti. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 8:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
