Carol Bernard
Carol Bernard

Battle Creek - Carol Ann Bernard, age 83, of Battle Creek, died Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born June 8, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of James S. and Edith V. (Benham) Shannon. Carol graduated from Airport High School in Carleton, Michigan in 1955. On September 3, 1983 she married Patrick Francis Bernard at Lakeview Baptist Church in Battle Creek, who preceded her in death on August 27, 2017. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter Jasmine in 2001 and great-granddaughter Chloe in 2008. Carol is survived by her children: Donald (Shana) Morgan, Jr. of Seattle, Washington, Ken (Kathy) Morgan of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire and Melody Morgan of Chocuroa, New Hampshire; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren; brother: Warren Shannon of East Haven, Connecticut. She was preceded in death by a sister: Alta Huber and Tyler, her grandson who passed away in 2019. Carol was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church and served as the church secretary from 1987 until 1992. She bowled in the woman's Double League and the Marywood League at Nottke's for many years. Private funeral services will be held at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Siddal officiating. Interment will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery. www.henryfuneralhome.org






Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
