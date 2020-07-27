Carolyn Wiegand
Mesa, AZ - Carolyn L. Wiegand, 97, passed away on July 1, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Carolyn was born on January 20, 1923 in Battle Creek, Michigan and was the daughter of Grant W. and Blanche (Onsted) Smith. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1940 and received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Michigan University in 1944.
After graduating, Carolyn was employed at the Percy Jones Army Hospital until her future husband, Victor E. Wiegand returned from US Army service in the Second World War. Carolyn and Victor were married on December 1, 1945 in Battle Creek, Michigan. They were married for almost 60 years until Victor's death in 2005. Carolyn was employed by Kendall Industrial Supply as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1982.
Carolyn was a talented athlete garnering many local awards for her golfing and bowling ability. She was a member of Marywood Golf Club and was a league bowler at Ken Nottke's Bowl. She also enjoyed tennis, ping pong, crosswords and jigsaw puzzles.
Carolyn was an avid bridge player achieving the rank of Life Master through the American Contract Bridge Association. She was a certified director of Duplicate Bridge and served as Director of many of the local games in Battle Creek prior to moving to Arizona in 2007. Her passion for bridge led her to continue playing at several clubs in Mesa, Arizona.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Victor E. Wiegand and is survived by her daughter Diane Wiegand and son-in-law Glenn Uchimura of Mesa, Arizona. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery, Battle Creek, Michigan will be announced at a later date. Memorials in Carolyn's honor may be made to ACBL Educational Foundation or Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. To leave a message for the family please visit www.farleyestesdowdle.com
.