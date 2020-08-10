1/1
Cathy Marie Hoffman
Cathy Marie Hoffman

Battle Creek - Cathy Marie Hoffman (Robbins), age 56, passed away at her residence on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Battle Creek, MI. She was born November 26, 1963 in Battle Creek. She was a graduate of Harper Creek High School in 1981 and received her bachelor's degree from Ferris State University. She continued her education at Cooley Law School and received a Doctorate in Law.

Cathy loved cooking and entertaining, spending time with friends and family, and watching game shows. She volunteered any chance she could, whether it was car-pooling kids to soccer practice, pushing the garbage can around the school cafeteria at lunch or organizing boxes at her local food pantry.

She is survived by her children, Rob, Rachel and Ryan Hoffman; her brothers, Chris (Julie) and Ron(Maria) Robbins; her "adopted parents" Elaine and Skip Robbins; her step-mother, Diana Robbins and her best friend and sister, Julie Brandt-Staky and an extended amount of family and friends.

Her father, Harold Robbins and grandparents, Bob and Marion Robbins preceded her in death.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Battle Creek. Memorial contributions can be made to: Reflections Outcast Animal Rescue "ROAR", 534 Woodside Drive Battle Creek, MI 49037. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org






Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
August 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Cathy. I will always remember Ryan and Brady and the many t-ball games when they were little. Rob and Ryan were always such good friends to my kids. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Missy Broderick
Acquaintance
