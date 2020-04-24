|
|
Cecilia Lutz
Kalamazoo - Cecilia Lutz age 89 of Kalamazoo formerly of Battle Creek passed away April 23, 2020 at Medilodge Nursing Home. Cecilia was born December 11, 1930 to John and Marcia Ferreira in Portugal. Raised on the Azores Islands, she found love with an American serviceman. Cecilia married Richard Lutz on December 30, 1954 while he was stationed in the U.S. Air Force. She came to the United States to raise her family and lived a long life of adventure, strength, love and determination. Cecilia was an extremely accomplished seamstress and owned and operated Cecilia's Alterations out of her home. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 1995. Surviving are her son, Michael (Bonny) Lutz of New Jersey; daughter, Patricia (Robert) Lutz of Kalamazoo; grandson, Corey (Tara) Lutz of Otsego; 3 granddaughters, Misty Lutz of Florida, Andrea Lutz and Alicia Lutz both of Maine and 7 great-grandchildren. According to her wishes cremation has taken place. Burial of ashes will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later time. Contributions in memory of Cecilia may be made to Kindred Hospice of Portage. Messages of condolence may be posted at www.WinkelFuneralHome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020