Charles Dalaine Finney
Battle Creek - Charles D. Finney, 91, of Battle Creek died peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where Charlie and his family received excellent care.
Charlie was born June 1, 1929 in Detroit , Michigan the son of Heman L. and Gwendolyn (Crouch) Finney. He grew up in Detroit, Albion and Battle Creek, graduating with the 1949 Class of Battle Creek Central High School. Charlie honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean War. He was employed briefly at Eaton Corporation, then as a Milkman for Roelof's Dairy, and later retired from Ralston's, where he worked making frosted flakes cereal.
Charles Delaine Finney and LaRita Jeannette "Rita" Elliott were united in marriage on October 20. 1951 at Lakeview Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife, Rita; children, Larry (Sue) Finney of Battle Creek, Paula (Glen) Roble of Bellevue, Steve Finney, and Sara (Ralph) Finney-Cummins all of Battle Creek; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews and their families. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald L. Finney.
Charlie was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family, family gatherings, and talking to people. He enjoyed woodworking projects, fishing, working in his yard, flower and vegetable gardening, computer golf, and wintering in Florida with their Florida friends. He was formerly active with his sons as a Boy Scout leader and going duck hunting. Charlie will be remembered for his love of family and friends. He also had a very special love for all of his grandchildren.
Military Honors and a committal service will be held Memorial Park Cemetery 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
