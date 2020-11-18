Chris was a special gift to all of us at Archway Cookies.



Chris was a long-time peer of my father, and I had the good fortune to befriend Chris as a company director. He was invaluable. On multiple occasions, he played a key role in facilitating collaboration, often using his subtle gift of persuasion to reach the best of all outcomes.



His affable humility and genuine goodness earned the respect and admiration of all of us. When he entered the room, it always became a little brighter. I am certain that his deep-rooted faith was the foundation of his ever-present kindness and optimism. Chris was a rare and remarkable person who inspired everyone he met, and I am very grateful to have known him.



With sincere condolences, as well as many wonderful memories Tom Olin, Jr.

Tom Olin, Jr.

Coworker