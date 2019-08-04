|
|
Christine H. DeLong
Williamsburg, MI - Christine H. (Enger) DeLong, age 95, of Williamsburg, MI formerly of Battle Creek, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Christine was born November 13, 1923 in Leer, Michigan the daughter of Jorgen "George" and Hulda (Pederson) Enger. Christine was a 1942 graduate of Alpena High school. She married Henry L. DeLong on January 23, 1943 at Camp Claiborne, Louisiana. Christine is survived by her daughter Elaine (Jim) Avery and daughter-in-law Connie DeLong; five grandchildren: Tanya (Jim) Mizga, Jillena (Dan) Kellogg, Katherine (Todd) Kreykes, Deborah (Chad) Lampert and Annette Dyer; twelve great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Henry on February 9, 2007, son Leon on October 10, 2005, grandson Nicholas Avery on April 26, 2015, two brothers: Byron and Norman Iver, five sisters: Agnes, Martha, Helene, Jean and Anna Marie, and is having a joyous reunion with them all. Christine was a homemaker and a volunteer mother for the Lakeview School cafeteria until she was hired full time and worked there for sixteen years as a cook. She was a fantastic cook, and everyone enjoyed her meals and hospitality. Henry and Christine traveled the U.S. and visited every state except Alaska. They spent many winters in Texas, Arizona and Florida. Christine had previously lived at North Pointe Woods in Battle Creek where she had many friends and made many new ones and attended First Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed sewing and was a Camp Fire Girl leader for many years. She taught the girls to sew on a treadle sewing machine until she got an electric one a few years later. Christine always had a smile on her face, and an infectious laugh, that everyone loved. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Heine officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019