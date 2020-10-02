Clare VanMiddlesworth
East Leroy - Clare VanMiddlesworth, 92, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home in East Leroy. He was born January 17, 1928 in East Leroy, MI, to the late Grove and Morita (Fry) VanMiddlesworth. Clare was united in marriage to Ann Lucille (Betz) VanMiddlesworth on January 6, 1962. Clare loved and lived his life doing his passion: farming. Clare is survived by his special friend, Thelma Taylor; sons, Steve (Cheryl) VanMiddlesworth, Robert (Traci) VanMiddlesworth and Michael (Elizabeth) VanMiddlesworth; 12 grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Nettie Van Middlesworth, Bob Sebring, Annette Borner and Charles (Carol) Betz; and several nieces and nephews. Clare was preceded in death by by his wife, Ann VanMiddlesworth; his siblings, Ted VanMiddlesworth, Gary VanMiddleworth and Faye Sebring; Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a 10-person at a time visitation on Tuesday October 6th from 3-7pm will be in the Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Climax Chapel, 205 East Maple St.,Climax. A graveside service for 100 people will take place Wednesday, October 7th at 11:00am at Leroy Congregational Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Oaklawn Hospice, Marshall, MI. Please visit Clare's personalized web page at https://www.langelands.com