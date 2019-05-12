Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Kalamazoo, MI
Clarence James Benson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clarence James Benson Obituary
Clarence James Benson

Lakeland, FL - Clarence James Benson was born on February 28, 1930 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. His parents were Fern Benson (Hughes) and Ernst Arthur Benson. Clarence also had two older brothers, Brad and Carl. Clarence passed away on March 8, 2019 at he age of 89 in Lakeland, Florida.

Clarence was in the 11th Airborne in 1951 and 1952. He married Louise VanStratton in 1953. They had three children, Steven, Matthew and Ann. Clarence spent most of his career as a school district administrator in Marshall and Charlotte Michigan.

In retirement, they moved to Cypress Lakes in Lakeland, Florida. There he enjoyed golf and visits by his children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday, June 8, at 11:00am.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 12, 2019
