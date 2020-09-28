Clarence Jones
Battle Creek - Clarence Edward Jones, 84, of Battle Creek, died Friday, September 25, 2020.
He retired from Ralston Foods Incorporated, in 1996, with more than thirty years of service. He was an active member of Second Missionary Baptist Church, former member of the choir and member of the Deacon Board.
Visitation, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, Thursday, October 1, 2020, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Private Services will be held.
Arrangements by T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.