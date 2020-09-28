Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarence Jones



Battle Creek - Clarence Edward Jones, 84, of Battle Creek, died Friday, September 25, 2020.



He retired from Ralston Foods Incorporated, in 1996, with more than thirty years of service. He was an active member of Second Missionary Baptist Church, former member of the choir and member of the Deacon Board.



Visitation, T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, Thursday, October 1, 2020, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.



Private Services will be held.



Arrangements by T M Hughes-Perry Mortuary, LLC









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store