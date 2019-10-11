|
|
Claudene May Peterson
Battle Creek - Claudene M. Peterson, age 73, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home. She was born in Battle Creek, MI on April 20, 1946 the daughter of Claude and Millie Almond. Claudene graduated from Harper Creek High School and is where she met the love of her life, Carl Peterson. They were married October 3, 1965. Claudene was employed with Kellogg's where she later retired. She was a member of the 25 year club. Claudene loved taking cruises with her friends from work, her daughter, and her husband. Claudene and Carl enjoyed taking their motorhome Up North to Sault Ste. Marie and Florida. She enjoyed doing crafts, especially sewing and knitting. More than anything she loved pets and her grandchildren.
Claudine is survived by her loving husband, Carl of 54 years; daughter, Lorie (Edward) Whitney; twin grandsons, Kyle (Katey) Whitney and Cody (Libby) Whitney; granddaughter, Kayle (Zach) Portteus; great-grandchildren, Haidyn Whitney, Millie Whitney, Natalie Portteus; and several special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family will receive friends at Kempf Funeral & Cremation Service, Battle Creek on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan, 2500 Watkins Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019