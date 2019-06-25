Services
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave. N.E.
Battle Creek, , MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford L. Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifford L. Martin Obituary
Clifford L. Martin

Battle Creek - Clifford L. Martin, age 93, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, June 22, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Clifford's life will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Interment with full military honors will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorials directed to the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence, c/o Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, would be appreciated. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now