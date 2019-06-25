|
|
Clifford L. Martin
Battle Creek - Clifford L. Martin, age 93, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, June 22, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Clifford's life will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Interment with full military honors will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorials directed to the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence, c/o Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, would be appreciated. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 25, 2019