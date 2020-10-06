Clifford LaMarr "Stub" Weers
Marshall - Clifford LaMarr "Stub" Weers, 86, Marshall, died October 5, 2020.
He was the husband of Marvel Weers and father of Martin Weers of Niles. He retired in 1988 from Kellogg Company after 32 years of service.
Friends may call at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 US HWY 27 N., Marshall on Friday from 4PM - 6PM.
Funeral services will be held at Kempf's on Saturday at 11AM. A luncheon will follow in the Kempf Reception Hall. Committal will be at 1:30PM at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
