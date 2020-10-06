1/1
Clifford LaMarr "Stub" Weers
Clifford LaMarr "Stub" Weers

Marshall - Clifford LaMarr "Stub" Weers, 86, Marshall, died October 5, 2020.

He was the husband of Marvel Weers and father of Martin Weers of Niles. He retired in 1988 from Kellogg Company after 32 years of service.

Friends may call at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 US HWY 27 N., Marshall on Friday from 4PM - 6PM.

Funeral services will be held at Kempf's on Saturday at 11AM. A luncheon will follow in the Kempf Reception Hall. Committal will be at 1:30PM at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Visit www.kempffuneral home.com to see the full obituary, make a contribution and leave a message for the family.






Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
10
Committal
01:30 PM
Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
723 Old US 27 North
Marshall, MI 49068
(269) 781-9858
