Constance C. "Connie" Converse
Athens - Constance Christine "Connie" Converse, 81, of Athens, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 under the care of her loving family, special nieces and Oaklawn Hospice.
A celebration of Connie's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Mr. David J. Farrell of Colon officiating. Private interment will be at Burr Oak Cemetery in Athens. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Lighthouse in Union City.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 17, 2019