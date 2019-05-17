Services
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
Athens - Constance Christine "Connie" Converse, 81, of Athens, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 under the care of her loving family, special nieces and Oaklawn Hospice.

A celebration of Connie's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Mr. David J. Farrell of Colon officiating. Private interment will be at Burr Oak Cemetery in Athens. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Lighthouse in Union City.

Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 17, 2019
